…Nigeria’s Sovereignty under threat

…Says Separatists from Southern Cameroon Killing Nigerians

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate Wednesday said that the Sovereignty of Nigeria as a country is under threat, saying that Manga community in Takum local government area of Taraba State, North East geo- political zone has been attacked by Ambazonia separatists from Southern Cameroon.

Consequently, the Senate has called on the military to as a matter of urgency, swing into action to prevent the eventual occupation of Manga community by the separatists.

The Upper Chamber, thereafter, held a minute silence in honour of those killed by the Ambazonia separatists from Southern Cameroon in Manga community.

Resolutions of the Senate Wednesday were sequel to a Point of Order by the Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Taraba South who drew the attention of his colleagues to the matter that Nigeria’s territorial sovereignty is under threat.

Bwacha who came under Order 43 which is on personal explanation during plenary bemoaned the killing of the village head of Manga community and some residents.

According to him, the invasion of the community by the separatists from neighbouring Cameroon led to the sack of residents of Manga village, just as he said that affected village is 20 kilometers away from Kashimbilla Dam.

Bwacha said, “I rise this morning to draw the attention of our country men and particularly our security agencies to this unfortunate incident which undermines our integrity and sovereignty as a nation.

“Takum local government houses the 23 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, and so Mr. President, it is my humble submission that the Nigerian Army should rise to the challenge and curb this wanton territorial expansion.

“Their (Separatists) motive is yet unknown, whether they want to expand territory or lay claim for Southwest Cameron is not yet clear.

“As I speak, a number of individuals have gone missing and their whereabouts are yet unknown. The village also is razed down.”

Vanguard News Nigeria