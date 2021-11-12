CREDIT | CAF

By Emmanuel Okogba

Four second half goals were not enough as Rivers Angels crashed out of the CAF Women’s Champions League on Friday, finishing third in Group B.

The walloping of Kenya’s Vihiga Queens counted for nothing because the other group game between Mamelodi Sundowns and ASFAR ended in a barren draw meaning both teams qualify to the semi-final and the Port-Harcourt based side will book an early flight home.

Nigeria’s dominance in women football on the continent was not evident in the Nigerian champions losing their first two group games and failing to score a single goal in those matches.

After a goalless first half, Edwin Okon’s side rallied in the second half and got two spot kicks which Vivian Ikechukwu converted before the 70th minute. Although they scored two more through Oluwadamilola Koku and Gift Monday, they needed five goals if they were to stand a chance of progressing while it was also dependent on Sundowns grabbing a win.

The semi-final will be played on Monday.

