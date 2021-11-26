By Emmanuel Okogba

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, is in support of making the FIFA World Cup happen every two years as against the exisiting four years.

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino hinted of plans to hold the men’s and women’s World Cup every two years and CAF bought into the idea at an Extraordinary General Assembly in Cairo on Friday.

ALSO READ: Qatar unveils 2022 World Cup official countdown clock

CAF is the first confederation to officially approve the controversial plan as UEFA and CONMEBOL have kicked against the move.

It also voted in favour of establishing a Super League for African clubs.

The World Cup has been played every four years since its first edition in 1930, apart from when it was cancelled during World War II.

Vanguard News Nigeria