CROSS River State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Asuquo Ekpenyong, has called on African leaders to urgently create a pathway for youths to thrive and take active part in building the continent’s economy through trade.

Speaking at the Intra-Africa Trade Conference in Durban, South Africa South Africa , Mr Ekpenyong who represented the state revealed that the Cross River State Governor, Sir Ben Ayade understands the need in youths participation in economic growth and has been intergrating them as a critical component in development to ensure total participation of youths in the local economy.

“Having understood that one of the greatest challenges facing the country at the moment stems from the non-utilisation of the youth factor in our economy, the Governor, has taken steps to adopt the simplest ways to utilise their high level of energy through engagement in the agricultural sector and trade ” he explained.

The Commissioner opined that there is a preponderance of subsistence farming in Africa today and Nigeria in particular and Governor Ayade has chosen to develop mechanised farming model to ensure efficient and effective output in the State.

He noted that there are several barriers that inhibit entry into mechanised farming such as the challenges of acquisition of large scale land, land preparation, acquisition of machinery/equipment, working capital etc.

“Therefore, what the Governor has done is to develop a scheme called, 360 Degree Model to drive youth participation in mechanised farming.

“The administration is achieving this by identifying young people in the state that are interested in agriculture and has designed a capacity building and skills acquisition programme to develop their skills and capabilities,

“The administration has proceeded to acquire large parcels of land, as well as, develope, demarcate and allocate them to beneficiaries of the training programme.

“These beneficiaries are also being provided with inputs and working capital. Under this 360 Model, the state ultimately intends to utilize the various produce from these farms for processing in the state owned industries such as the Cocoa Processing Mill, The Rice Mill etc”, Ekpenyong stated .

The Commissioner said although preliminary processes have begun and the program framework developed, the challenge to the program’s full implementation has been inadequate capital to facilitate the full program.

“On the continent today, there are approximately 541 Million people between the ages of 0 to 15 years, while a further estimated 455 Million people are between the ages of 16 to 35 years of age.

“This in effect means that for a continent of approximately 1.4 Billion people, people under the age of 35 account for over 70% of the population. This in effect means that the key success factor to the Trade Agreement is youth active participation and inclusion in the trade agreement”

He emphasized the need to ensure there is a lot of sensitization about the trade agreements reached at the Trade Conference .

He noted that if it wasn’t done during the formulation of policy there is a need for sensitization at the local level, at the grassroots level, in the rural and provincial towns, people need to know about this trade agreement.

“They need to be emotionally involved, actively involved; and just by the sheer providence of age and the logic of time, they have the greatest stake in this trade agreement because they have more active years of service and in commerce.”

“Now there are certain limitations in business that youths usually have. One is access to cheap capital. Most of the countries in Africa have weak infrastructure in terms of power, in terms of roads to provide logistics, water and other inputs required in production or commerce; says Ekpenyong.

He went further to disclose that there is a need for countries in Africa to deliberately set out to empower, to build capacity among the young people; provide access to capital; not just access to capital, but more importantly that they set up a framework that eliminates the issues of adverse selection and moral hazard thereby ensuring that the money gets to the right people who have sustainable ventures in which they intend to pursue.

The 2nd Intra-Africa Trade Fair held in Durban, South Africa, with over 5000 Conference delegates in attendance, 1100 exhibitors, including over 1000 buyers from over 55 countries who are engaged to grow trade and investment on the African continent.

