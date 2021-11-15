Sharia law

A businessman, Shehu Adamu, on Monday, dragged his friend, Yakubu Shuaib, to a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, for allegedly selling his land without his consent.

Adamu, who resides at Rigasa, Kaduna, through his counsel, MI Hashim, prayed the court to order the defendant to refund

N800,000 to him, being the value of the land.

He said “Shuaib sold my client’s land without his permission, we are praying the court to order him to pay and also to adjourn the case for us to bring more witnesses”.

One of the witnesses, Bashir Hassan, testified that Shuaib (defendant) sold the land to him at N1.6 million on July 24.

The defendant, however, denied selling the land to Hassan (witness), adding that “I am not the one that sold the land to Hassan because it doesn’t belong to me.”

The judge, Nuhu Falalu, after listening to the parties, adjourned the case till Nov. 22 for appearance of more witnesses and continuation of the case.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria