By Ndahi Marama – Damaturu

Yobe State Governor and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has approved the sum of N422,179, 194.07 for payment of pension and gratuity to 359 local government retirees in the 17 local government councils.

The approval states “it is to cover the payment in respect of Batch 44, validated for the settlement of families of 89 deceased staff amounting to N125, 264,991.02 and 270 living retirees amounting to N296, 914,203. 05.”

This was contained in a press statement signed the Director Press and Media Affairs to the governor, Comrade Mohammed Mamman, which was made available to Vanguard on Monday evening.

Our Correspondent observed with keen interest, unlike in most states where issues of pensions and gratuities remained outstanding for couple of years, Yobe state Government under the present administration is not treating such with kid gloves.

Mamman informed that “the beneficiaries were carefully screened after submission by the office of the Auditor General Local Government, to ensure payment of only genuine beneficiaries.”

The payment of these benefits, according to Mamman, will no doubt contribute to the well being of the beneficiaries and their families after retirement from service.

The Governor Mai Mala Buni administration, he said, “has maintained a leading position in payment of salary, pension and gratuities.

“The National Union of Pensioners had recently appreciated the Governor with an award in appreciation of his commitment to payment of pension and gratuity.

“Similarly, independent organisations including ‘Budgit’ and the Center for Transparency and Integrity Watch Nigeria, acknowledged the prudence and fiscal transparency of the Buni administration.” Mamman concluded.

