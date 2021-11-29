By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The National Chairman of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Dr.Iyochia Ayu, has told Nigerians that the number of foreign loans Nigeria attracted under the Buhari administration and the economic predicaments in the country, have made Nigeria a beggar in the comity of nations and turned the country into the poverty capital of the world.

Dr. Ayu, who stated this in a chat with BBC Hausa,monitored by Vanguard in Kaduna weekend, said there was no doubt that the PDP made mistakes in the past but noted that the party had owned up to its mistakes unlike some governors who were full of deceit.

According to him, “it is generally known that since the assumption of power of the incumbent government, it couldn’t fulfill promises made to Nigerians.

‘’We don’t lie, we don’t say we’ve done what others have done or are doing. Now,we are ever ready to make amends.”

The PDP leader said the party had organised a workshop for the newly elected party officials so as to keep them abreast of ways to confront the state of insecurity in the country.

He said it was disheartening that people could no longer travel safely from Kaduna to Abuja, adding that they were now ready to explore ways to rectify the problem.

“ The situation in our country is so bad that anyone on a journey from Abuja to Kaduna ,whether by road or by rail,would not have peaceful mind.

‘’It is a must that we right the wrongs in our party,so as to get people’s support. Every side must be given the chance to comment so that together, we work in unison to achieve what the people desired.

“ We shall discuss with people to hear their views ,because we would not trust the Nigeria of today in which people are diverting official things for their interest, rather than for the people,’’ he said.

He recalled the administration of Chief Obasanjo and that of late Yar’Adua, saying they both encountered the problem of insecurity but were able to surmount it.

Ayu boasted that when PDP assumes power in 2023, it would .make amends and bring changes, having known the ways of resolving issues of insecurity .

“ Things are stagnant, they left everything without any progress. This has clearly shown the failure of APC and their lack of skill in governance.

They failed to fulfill promises they made to Nigerians,” he said.

Ayu also criticised the number of foreign loans Nigeria attracted under Buhari, alleging that doing so had made Nigeria a beggar in the comity of nations.

He said economic problems had already turned Nigeria into the poverty capital of the world.

Vanguard News Nigeria