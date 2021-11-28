.

Dayo Johnson Akure

President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked the Federal Universities of Technology across the country to come up with a lasting solution to the menace of farmer-herders crises.

He spoke at the 32nd Convocation Ceremony of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, (FUTA).

Speaking through a Visiting Professor, National Universities Commission NUC, Prof Joseph Ahaneku

President Buhari said that on the part of his administration, ” My administration will continue to provide the needed support in the war against crime and criminality.

” The Federal government is committed and determined to combat and defeat all acts of criminality across the country for meaningful development to thrive.

“Our security is a collective responsibility, we must join hands with the government by providing security agents with useful information to enable proactive mitigation of any of these occurrences.

“The responsibility of providing security for citizens is not the job of government alone.

“The people must willingly share useful information with security personnel about strange persons and activities around their locality.

Speaking on unemployment in the country, President Buhari said that his administration “has made significant efforts at decimating this monster in our country, by increasing investments in food security, health, infrastructure, climate change and women empowerment.

“These investments are yielding the expected outcomes by creating opportunities for self-employment, expanding the national human resource pool as well as strengthening national productivity for sustainable development.

” Universities are drivers of (applied research] innovation, entrepreneurship and technology. Universities of Technology must, therefore, contribute their quota to the improvement of the economy by coming up with better, efficient and cost-effective processes of producing goods and services, using information technology tools.

“A sustainable engagement between Universities, industries and their host communities cannot be over-emphasised. Such collaborations would provide a mutually conducive environment for business/entrepreneurial activities to thrive.

“The Federal University of Technology, Akure, like other Universities of Technology, must continue. to ensure that research: development, in collaboration with local industries, is targeted at proffering solutions to the identified challenges for community and national growth.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof Adeola Fuwape said that the 160 students with first-class division represent 5 per cent of the 3,205 graduating students.

Fuwape explained that 1334 students came out with second class upper representing 41.6% and 1483 with second class lower representing 46.3%.

He congratulated the graduands noting that FUTA had made good progress and consolidated its modest achievements in fulfilling its mandate of teaching, research as well as community service which had yielded tremendous results.

The Chancellor and Emir of Kantagum, Alhaji Umar Faruk lauded the passion deployed by the 1,734 graduands to acquire more knowledge towards self-development as well as improve mankind aspirations.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Ambassador Godknows Igali congratulated the graduands and charged them to apply the knowledge acquired during their studies to become problem solvers as they transited into the next phase of life.

Three personalities conferred with the University’s Honorary Doctorate Degree include Prince Adebimpe lge Ogunleye, Doctor of Science ( Honoris Causa) while Dr Haroun Al – Rashid Adamu and High Highness, Dr Ephraim Fagha would be awarded Doctor of Management Science ( Honoris Causa).

Also, three eminent scholars were recognized with the honour of Professor Emeritus and they include, Prof Ekundayo, Adeyinka Adeyemi, Prof Olugboyega Ademosun, former deputy Vice-Chancellor and Dean, School of Engineering and Prof Samuel Falaki, the pioneer Prof of Computer Science in the varsity.