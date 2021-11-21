.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Archbishop of Bendel Ecclesiastical Province and Bishop of Ughelli Diocese, Anglican Communion, Most Revd. Cyril Odutemu, weekend, lamented that President Muhammadu Buhari’s led Government has borrowed the destinies present and future generations of Nigerians away.

Odutemu who stated this in a sermon at the funeral service of Mama Hannah Victoria Macaulay, mother of erstwhile Secretary to Delta State, SSG, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay held at Owhelogbo in Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State, said God would hold President Muhammadu Buhari accountable for whatever monies he borrows on judgement day.

Saying there was the need for a change in order for their children to have a future, he frown at the rate of governments borrowing without an appreciable impact on the lives of Nigerians.

He said: “Buhari has borrowed our destinies and that of our children away. There is need, therefore, for a change in order for our children to have a future”, warning political leaders against amassing wealth to the detriment of the masses.

The Archbishop said: “You may suffer even with all the money you are amassing for yourselves. If your name is not written in the book of life even if you are placed in a golden casket, is not a guarantee for a place in heaven.”

He urged Nigerians to remember the resurrection day in all their dealing so as not to be cast away on the last day.

While charging Nigerian Christians to be peaceful, Odutemu told them to defend themselves in the face of an attack “and not die sheepishly”.

Odutemu noted that the late Mama Hannah Victoria Macaulay has played her role and gone back to God, her creator, saying “therefore, there must be a change of attitude; all these wealth being stolen and amassed shall be left behind when we have passed on”.



