By Nwafor Sunday & Ibrahim HASSAN

The special adviser to President Muhammad Buhari, on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, Tuesday said that the current administration does not support crime or impunity against Journalists in the country.

Femi disclosed this at a Policy Dialogue on Protection of Journalists in commemoration of 2021 International Day to end Impunity for crimes against Journalists, in Abuja.

Giving instances on how President Buhari’s administration has protected the lives and freedom of Journalists, the outspoken Femi reminiscined on the intervention of Aso villa when Punch correspondent had issues in the villa which perhaps was resolved amicably.

speaking on the safety and freedom of Journalists, Adesina opined: “This administration is not interested in harming journalists. President Muhammadu Buhari does not support impunity of Journalists. This administration can not harm any journalist.

“We consider them as professional colleagues.

“You can not divorce journalism from transparency in a democracy.

“Journalist play critical role in the society. They need to be protected and this admistration is doing so.

“No Journalist would want to die at the cause of performing his duty”.