President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the passing of Senator Gbenga Aluko on Saturday.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina urged family, friends and political associates of the deceased to find solace in God, and the antecedents of the former lawmaker.

The President commiserated with members of All Progressives Congress (APC), people and government of Ekiti State, on the loss of the political leader, who served his state and the nation, and was dutifully committed to improving the lot of his community.

President Buhari prayed for the repose of his soul, and comfort for the family.