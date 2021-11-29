Buhari condoles with Cosmas Maduka over wife's death

File: Dr. Cosmas Maduka, CON, President, Coscharis Group with his wife, Charity, Vice President, Coscharis Group during the 4th convocation of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, where he received an Honorary Doctorate Degree award.

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka, over the passing of his wife, Charity, urging prayers for the family at the trying period.

In a condolence message released by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday, in Abuja, President Buhari, joined friends and associates of the Maduka family and business group in mourning Mrs Maduka.

He noted that the deceased, who was the Vice President of Coscharis Group, demonstrated virtues in managing her home and businesses effectively.

The President also acknowledged the strength and contributions of the matriarch to the Maduka dynasty and country at large.

He said she worked as a “professional teacher, caterer, administrator and, most significantly, a committed evangelist.”

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God would receive the soul of the departed, and comfort the family. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria