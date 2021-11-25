By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi



President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday officially commissioned 296 kilometers roads in Kebbi, shortly after the president urged potential road users to abide by the traffic rules.

According to him, the completed and commissioned road was initiated by the previous administration.

Buhari was represented by Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Chika Malami, noted that, the road would not only ease the economic activities of the people, but also restricted criminals who might have motive of inflicting pains on travellers due to bad road.

According to him, “many of the initiated or inherited projects by the Buhari-led Federal Government would be completed and handover for the benefit of Nigerians before the end of the administration.

“It is a manifestation of our resolve to provide more vista of job opportunities thereby enhancing productive engagement of our teaming population and economic value addition in line with the Federal Government policy to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty. It is a promise of change made and next level delivery established,” he said.

Buhari, who noted that the road project was commenced by the previous administration on 13th December, 2012 ,said his administration would completed all the on going projects across the country.

“With this development, I can confidently say that as we enter the final lap of the tenure of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration, we are entering a season of completion and delivery of projects including those inherited from the past administration before we come on board.

“These are not only nation builders to whom we offer our salutations, they are the heart of the Nigerian economy, the micro, small and medium enterprises that drive our economic growth,” he said.

“Now that we have this new and well built road, we have duties to ourselves and to other road users. One of those duties is to ensure that we drive in accordance with the law as stipulated in the Highway,” he said.

In his remarks, Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, recalled that the road was originally constructed in 1973 and for many years,it was not rehabilitate or reconstructed until President Buhari administration took over.

He noted that,in 2015, when he become Governor of Kebbi state, his administration too did not restricted itself to rehabilitation of state roads,but extended the same service to many Federal roads within the state.

“Today, just as Emir Yauri has captured the feeling of the people of this area,we are very grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari ,the Minister of Works for their efforts in ensuring this roads is completed”.

Bagudu added that ,those who are criticizing government of borrowing too much,could now see projects executed with the money.

Earlier, the Minister of Works and Housing,Babatunde Fashola(SAN) disclosed that the commissioning of the 296 kilometers road of Sokoto to Kotagora roads would be the beginning of commissioning of road projects by Buhari’s administration.

He said that, his ministry would be in other states to open up other Federal government roads, saying that, ” this is the evidence of where the borrow money are being spent”.

In his remarks, the Chairman Senate Committee of Works,Senator Muhammadu Adamu Aliero, disclosed that before construction of the Jega-Koko road by President Buhari’s administration, in a day,about 40 travellers lost their lives in a road accident.

He noted that, with the completed of the road, linking southwest States such as Lagos state, it would boost economic activities of North, and other regions as well as check mating criminals along the axis.