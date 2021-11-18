To sign Electoral act amendment bill soon

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila yesterday said that President Muhammadu Buhari will soon sign into law the Electoral Act Amendment Bill that contains direct primaries for all political parties.

The Speaker stated this in an interview with State House correspondents after meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

There have been a sharp disagreement between members of the national assembly and state governors over the mode of primaries for different political parties.

While the Senate and the House of Representatives in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill approved direct primaries for political parties, the governors are insisting on indirect primaries.

But the Speaker said that President Buhari has been a product of direct primaries because of his popularity, adding that direct primaries opens up the political space for the youths to participate.

He noted that the indirect primaries which has been the practice in the selection of candidates for political parties for elections has not helped the growth of democracy in the country.

He gave the assurance that the President would soon sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law as he is back from official engagements.

He said, “Hopefully, President will get the bill transmitted to him now that he is back. We are hopeful it will become a law.

“We at the National Assembly are for direct primaries. We are for the empowerment of the people at the grassroots. Let everyone participate in governance. Democracy is government of the people for the people and by the people.

“Indirect primaries has been here for sometime but it is not helping our democracy. We passed the bill on not too young to run but it is only on paper. With the direct primaries, we have opened up the space for the young people.

“It is not dependent on any godfather. The indirect primaries is easier for me but I opt for direct primaries, if I lose I go.

“President Buhari believes in direct primaries, he has been popular and has always been from inception in politics.”

