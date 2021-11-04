The House Of Representatives Committee on Inter Governmental affairs led by Hon Akin Alabi (Egbeda/Ona Ara, APC) grilled the Office of the Secretary General to the Federation on their 2021 expenses and their proposed 2022 budget On Wednesday, 3rd of November.

The SGF delegation led by the Permanent Secretary, General Services, Dr Maurice Nnamdi explained their expenses and budget performance in the 2021. A total sum of 525,115,500 was budgeted with capital cost of 446m and overhead cost of 78m. A total sum of 273,497,993.98 was released for capital expenditure marking 61.2% of the appropriated sum and 78% of the Overhead cost was also released.

Dr Maurice Nnamdi listed transportation logistics, low synergy between agencies,and inadequate technical and financial support as the major challenges they faced during the fiscal year.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon Akin Alabi shared his reservations about the expenditure in the previous year and their proposed budget for 2022 and also charged Servicom to improve service delivery In MDAs by providing important feedback channels.