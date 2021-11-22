.

By Henry Ojelu

An EndSARS protester, Kamsiyochukwu Ibe has narrated how three hoodlums matcheted her with cutlass like a thief at the Sangotedo, Lekki area of Lagos last night.

In a video sighted by Vanguard, Kamsi narrated how the hoodlums identified her as one of the protesters who testified at the Lagos EndSARS panel and inflicted matchet wounds on her.

Also Read:

Showing the injuries on her she said: “This is me Kamsi. Last night, I was attacked by three guys whom I thought were passers-by. I was standing at the bus stop waiting for a vehicle. Only for one of them to point a torchlight at my face, before pouncing on me with dangerous objects. They said my crime was because testified before the panel.

“They said if they kill me, there would be no way for me to continue agitating for justice. I told them that I don’t know what they were talking about.

“They started hitting me. See all my body, back, leg, hand badly injured. They cut me like I am a thief. I survived by the grace of God because I almost died at that bus stop.”

Vanguard News Nigeria