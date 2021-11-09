By Jimitota Onoyume – Warri

The management of Nigeria Maritime University, NMU, has dismissed as fake news, report by some media houses that the school has been shutdown.

Registrar of the university, Dr Alfred Mulade in a statement made available to Vanguard newspaper , said the management received the embarrassing news of the reported closure of the school with shock, stressing that the school was fully in operation

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko is not shutdown; it remains operational, with full academic and administrative activities, ongoing.”, he said.

“Management therefore urges staff, students and our very supportive stakeholders to disregard this fake news, as the university never shutdown for whatever reason.Whilst we enjoined all staff to continue to go about their normal duties, they are however reminded that the Federal Government Policy of NO WORK NO PAY is in force in the University”, he stressed.

On lingering issues around staff welfare, the statement said the university had made several representations to the government that were getting positive attention.

“It is the resolve of Management of the university to strictly ensure that staff welfare is uppermost in its policy thrust, and constantly employ ways and means of ventilating available mechanisms in resolving labour matters, so as to avoid infiltration within the ranks of our responsible members of staff.”, he added

“As a responsible Management, there can never be an end to improvement in staff welfare, especially considering the peculiar terrain and uniqueness of the university, and have constantly made several representations to Government, which are receiving positive attention.”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria