UPDATED: Many feared killed as gas explosion rocks Ladipo in Lagos [photos]

By Evelyn Usman & Idowu Bankole

Many residents are reportedly feared dead in a gas explosion that occurred at Ojekunle Street, Papa Ajao, close to the popular automobile spare parts market, Ladipo, in Lagos.

Reports have it that the explosion took place at about 8a.m., on Tuesday, November 16.

Many dead victims have since been evacuated from the scene with many more trapped inside the explosion scene.

Updates from the scene has it that the explosion was from a gas store on Ojekunle Street, in Ladipo, Mushin area of the state, leaving three dead.

Several persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in the resultant stampede, while properties were were also destroyed.

The incident occurred when traders were just settling for the day’s business in an open space with makeshift structures used as beer parlour, mechanic workshop, spare parts sale and a gas store.

The cause of the explosion was yet to be established as of time of writing this report.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Margret Adeseye, explained that the incident was reported at about 8.42a.m., via the state emergency reporting platform.

According to her, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue service swiftly responded to the call by dispersing a combination of first and secondary responders.

She said: “Three male adults have been recovered as rescue and recovery operations continue in an environment isolated from causing any further secondary incident.

“Preliminary investigations to establish the fact of the incident continue and further discovery will be made public”.

