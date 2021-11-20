By Emmanuel Okogba

Manchester United have concluded plans to fire coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a poor run of results, Vanguard has learnt.

As per football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, United’s board decided to fire the Norwegian after a 5-hour internal talk and they are now considering the option of both parties mutually parting ways.

The latest of Solskjaer’s woes was Saturday’s 4-1 drubbing in the hands of Watford, a result that leaves United in 7th position. United’s last league win dates back to September when they defeated West Ham 2-1.

Joel Glazer’s approval will seal Solskjaer’s fate.

Vanguard News Nigeria