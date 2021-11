The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has presented a Certificate of Return to Professor Chukwuma Soludo, the winner of Anambra State governorship election.

Soludo, the candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliace, APGA, was declared winner of the November 6 election by INEC.

The presentation was done in Awka, the state capital today, Friday.

Below are pictures from the event:

Soludo displaying the certificate.

