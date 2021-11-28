Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State

Mrs Zuwaira Gambo, the Borno Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, says the state government placed high priority to the education of the girl-child.

Gambo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Saturday that it was based on the priority attention that Gov. Babagana Zulum directed that intake into the newly established mega schools should be 60 per cent for girls and 40 per cent boys.

She said the government also encouraged girls that excel, particularly from poor families to further their education and that so far, more than 100 girls were sponsored to read medicine.

She added that “there is also a deliberate policy on ground that government skills acquisition centres should target women and youths.

“We also carry along the physically challenged in all our programmes.”

On the passage of the Child Rights and Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, Gambo said discussions and consultations had reached advanced staged for the passage of the two bills.

She said “just last week we returned from a meeting on Child Rights Act and had already met relevant stakeholders and addressed all grey areas..

“We are just waiting for the final public hearing, and thereafter, the House of Assembly will pass the bill for the Governor’s assent.

“As for the VAPP Act, we had public hearing and the bill has passed Second Reading in the Assembly. We are just waiting for the Third Reading and passage.” (NAN)

