By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Hon Ali Bukar Dalori, has described as unfortunate the attacking of Gov. Babagana Zulum APC- led administration by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state over the distribution of N500 million for resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Maiduguri Bakassi camp to their respective local government areas.

Recalled that the Borno chapter of PDP through a press statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Amos Adziba recently described as ‘cheap politics’ the claim by the APC- led administration in the state over the sharing of N500 million to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), which insisted was a questionable expenditure.

The opposition party also called for the probe of the expenditure to see if the amount claimed was really spent.

But Dalori said it’s sad that while the people of Borno and Nigeria in general including the IDPs were happy over the gradual return of peace in Borno with massive resettlement and stabilization programmes, the PDP that has remained silent over the plight of the IDPs for years, would now come out to criticise proactive actions taken to empower traumatized IDPs.

Addressing Journalists at the weekend in Shani Council during the official tour of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum to Southern Borno Senatorial District for commissioning of numerous projects executed in the last two and half years by the present administration, Hon Dalori who was part of the governor’s entourage, said, “ordinarily, the APC in the state decided not to react to the antics of the sinking PDP, but is good to put the notion in better perspective for public interest”.

Dalori said it is embarrassing and illogical for PDP to think of nothing rather than playing politics with the issue of security and the plight of IDPs in the state.

“While diverse people across Nigeria irrespective of party affiliation, state, faith, including international organisations are hailing and supporting the measures taken by the state APC led administration in tackling insecurity and the welfare of IDPs, it is disheartening that our brothers in PDP have opted unparalleled by choosing to politicize security matter.

“I want to urge them to show patriotism as citizens of Borno where we choose to work collectively for peace and progress by supporting the process and bringing their contribution to support the IDPs as other stakeholders, home and abroad are doing.

“I don’t see anything wrong in empowering vulnerable persons, particularly thousands of IDPs that were given N100,000 per head of family and N50,000 for the women each, alongside food items and other incentives,” Dalori said.

He urged the people of Borno and other stakeholders, including the opposition members of the PDP to support the present administration towards its positive transformation, and inline with Zulum’s 10- points agenda and 25-year transformation plan for more dividends of democracy to the good people of the state.