By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo State Police Command, yesterday, said it has ordered officers to move to the troubled areas of the Oru West Local Government of Imo State where a magistrate court was set ablaze with a petrol bomb last Monday by hoodlums.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, confirmed this to Vanguard in Owerri.

The command said the officers would be collaborating with the members of the community to apprehend the perpetrators of the attack.

According to the Police, “Investigation has commenced and the Police Commissioner has sent officers to the area to apprehend the attackers.”

When asked what the Police have done regarding the information that the hoodlums still parade in the night, he said: “We want to say this, if there is any problem, it is good to intimate the police so that we will know the next line of action to tackle such incident. Indigenes can as well give us this information.

“They cannot be staying in isolation. Policing is not for Police alone; it is a collective thing. There is no way a police officer will turn into a magician to know what is happening in a particular place without you giving him the information.

“It is better you inform the Police. We will work together, let there be synergy and get good results. If you don’t tell the Police what is happening, everybody will feel all is well. We need to know where to police. It is not good we concentrate in a place and it is happening in another place.”

Vanguard News Nigeria