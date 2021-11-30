.

… unconfirmed sources put casualties figures at 30

By Bashir Bello, KANO

A boat mishap, on Tuesday evening, in Bagwai Local Government Area of Kano State has left no fewer than five passengers dead while six others were rescued.

It was gathered that the incident happened at the Bagwai dam around 5 pm when the persons boarded the boat with an engine from Badau village to Bagwai town and in the process capsized.

The Information Officer, Tasiu Jibo Dawanau confirmed the sad development to Vanguard.

Dawanau said the team of local swimmers, firemen, NSCDC, police and the Local government Chairman were currently on a search and rescue mission at the dam.

According to him, “As of now, we are yet to ascertain how many persons were involved.

“The local swimmers, fire service, NSCDC, police and Local government Chairman were currently at the riverside on search and rescue mission.

“So far, six persons were rescued and five persons lost their lives. The corpses have been evacuated to the Bagiwa General hospital.

“Searching is ongoing but by tomorrow, we should be able to ascertain the figure of casualties involved in the mishap,” Dawanau however said.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed sources said the incident involved about 30 persons out of which 10 persons lost their lives.

Vanguard News Nigeria