Henry Nnamdi Akaedu, popularly known by the stage name Hanno, recently had a music tour in Ghana to publicise his music. The song ‘Feelings’ by Hanno put him on the African map and since then he has been unstoppable.

According to the singer who was born and raised in Ajegunle, Lagos, the song has been taking him around African countries. And Ghana was his first stop.

Hanna, who is currently signed under Blow Money Records paid a courtesy visit to Pluzz FM 98.9 in Ghana. The talented act passed through on the Area Gang Drive show hosted by The “233 lyon” Nana Lion, with some of the finest Ghanaian Disk Jockeys in Accra, like DJ Sleek and DJ Scooby.

According to his label, the aim of the courtesy visit was to appreciate their work and show support towards their pushing young artistes, an activation which was powered by Oba Hype of Hypeafrobeatz promotions.

Blow Money Records is fast becoming a beacon of hope in the music industry for young artistes as fast rising songwriter, producer and talented artiste Hanno is a testimony to that.