Onyemaechi Francis Nnana, well known as Francis Onyema, has taken to his Facebook page to seek Davido’s support to achieve his goal of becoming the Governor of Delta State in 2023.

Francis Onyema had reached out to the popstar through his Facebook page for the sum of N5m in order to kickstart his governorship race for 2023 asking the ‘Jowo’ crooner to “Bless the youths to takeover”.

While tagging Davido to a recent post on his Facebook page, the Political Science graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and CEO of Off the Street Music posted: “Chai OBO! I hear say you raised over N40m in less than four hours. Abeg only N5m would be enough to kickstart my Governorship race for 2023. Baba, I know say the money don choke for your side. Abeg bless the youths to takeover!”

Recall that Davido has been trending on the Nigerian social media space for hours after he asked his friends and fans to donate N1m each to him for his birthday.

Since then the superstar had received cash donations of over N100m with notable donations coming from Obi Cubana, Oba Elegushi, E Money and Otedola.

Meanwhile, Francis Onyema, in a recent post on his Facebook page had thanked the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for unraveling the truth behind the Lekki Tollgate Massacre of 20th October, 2020 stating: “It is indeed a good thing not everyone of us would bury our heads in deceit and lies. Truth is what heals a nation in difficult times as ours.”

A further peep into Mr Francis’s previous Facebook posts, the outspoken social analyst had criticised President Buhari for his administration priorities especially for adopting every technological means to gag the social media in Nigeria whereas the same technique has not been fully adopted in the fight against terror in North East, Nigeria.

However, it appears the Political Scientist had only made his intention to run for the number office in Delta State public for the first time – an intention he confirms to be “true and concrete.”