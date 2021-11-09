Jumia, Africa’s leading e-commerce platform, has launched the 9th edition of its “Jumia Black Friday” dubbed its Black Friday every Black Friday targeting consumers with everyday essentials

The campaign which commences on November 5 to 26 is the biggest sale of the year in partnership with brands like Adidas,, Umidigi, HP, Unilever, Diageo, and a host of others.

In its ninth edition, Jumia in partnership with thousands of sellers and brands will offer consumers a wide assortment of products at the best prices. Jumia Africa Index 2021 saw a consumer shift to groceries and everyday essentials since the COVID-19 pandemic, a trend that will also reflect in this year’s Black Friday. Other categories expected to have mind-blowing deals include home and living, beauty, fashion, food delivery and phones.

“The Black Friday campaign has been a success year-on-year and is the biggest sale of the year as we host it for the 9th time. This year’s campaign will focus on strengthening our position as a brand within the African market, and also providing support to our sellers. It is also an avenue to give back to consumers by offering them amazing and cost-saving deals,” said Jumia Nigeria CEO, Massimiliano Spalazzi,

Mega deals include flash sales on select products as well as free shipping by brands and an additional 10% discount during weekends.

Olajumoke Bolu-Kujero, Chief Marketing Office at Jumia Nigeria stated that; ‘‘Daily games, prime members dedicated offers, Jumia Pay discounts (cashback or flash discount), and influencer unboxing and vouchers are also in the kit box among many other exciting offers consumers will benefit during the Black Friday window.’’

Speaking further, Bolu-Kujero added that Black Friday continues to offer Jumia a platform to increase opportunities both for the e-commerce platform and consumers to win more. ‘‘Consumer appetite for Black Friday is growing year-on-year, with one out of three clicks during Black Friday 2020 being a new consumer.

Consumer searches for Black Friday start picking up in September and continue well into the month of December. Consumer interest in Jumia increased significantly during Black Friday, with 70% year-on-year growth in clicks for, in key categories, indicating that eCommerce growth shows no signs of slowing down,’’ Olajumoke Bolu-Kujero enthused.