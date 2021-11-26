“The discount will improve the profit margin of the informal retailers – majority of whom are women – as the festive season approaches,” says the CEO.

Alerzo Limited, Nigeria’s leading business to business e-commerce platform, is offering up to 20% discount on its Alerzoshop retail App to retailers selling in the informal markets, as part of its Black Friday campaign which runs from November 26th till December 3rd.

The chief executive officer of Alerzo Limited, Adewale Opaleye says the discount will help to improve the profit margin of the retailers – majority of whom are women – as they prepare for the festive season.

“As the festive season approaches, we believe the 20% discount will improve the profit margins of our informal retailers’ network as they will make huge savings while buying the same quality products on our platform. We’re excited to roll out this campaign to drive excitement among our customers who sell to final consumers in the open, informal markets. This is the first time these retailers in the informal markets will participate in a Black Friday campaign, and we’re indeed excited to be facilitating this new experience for them.,” Opaleye said.

In the last 20 months, Alerzo has built tech-enabled products, such as Alerzoshop, that make the process of sourcing for goods simpler, faster and easier for informal retailers while eliminating the concomitant pressure and unregulated prices they encounter in the open markets. This is in line with the company’s mission of helping small and medium businesses – who often lack the resources – to grow better and faster with technology.