•As NADDC lists potential benefits of auto policy

By Theodore Opara

MANAGING Director of BKG Exhibitions Limited, Mr. Ifeanyi Agwu, has called on all tiers of government in the country to give special support to the revival of the nation’s automotive industry.

Agwu, who is also the Chairman, Local Organising Committee of the annual Abuja Motor Fair and Lagos Motor show stated this at the opening of the ongoing Abuja Motor Fair holding at the International Conference Centre Annex, Abuja.

He said: “Because of these daunting challenges, other African countries are taking the big pie while the expected leader is fastly taking the back seat.

“We all from all the sides of the divide must wake up, take the bull by the horns and take back what belongs to the hub of the automotive business in Africa. We can; we have all it takes to do it.

“The automotive and road transport sectors are very important as they show physically the state of the economy, generate much revenue, and create enormous employment.

“It is the artery of many developed and seriously developing economies. If it is badly affected, other sectors suffer.”

According to the BKG boss, economies that know it’s worth, handle issues in the sector with every seriousness knowing that the repercussion of any failure is always catastrophic.

Declaring the exhibition open the Director General National Automotive Design and Development Council, Jelani Aliyu, said that the Nigeria Auto policy would increase flow of investments for the development of the nation’s automotive sector.

He hinted that the Bill for legislation of the National Automotive Industry Development Plan, NAIDP, into an Act of Parliament was being reviewed to make it more comprehensive, all encompassing, robust and effective and will soon to be enacted into law

Represented by Dr. Nau Omisanya, Director, Industrial Infrastructure Department of NADDC, Aliyu said the new auto policy will ensure the designation of automotive clusters in Lagos/Ogun, Kaduna/Kano and Anambra/Enugu axis for local components development.

While stressing that the new policy will also encourage government’s patronage of products of local assembly plants as well as operation of vehicle purchase schemes, among others, he said: “It is with immense joy that it is being organised to boost investments in the auto sector and moulded at the Automotive Development Policy.

“The show is an arena of enlightment. National Automotive Industry Development Plan, NAIDP, otherwise called the Nigerian Auto Policy, is still in effect, it has not stopped nor changed but soon to be enacted into law.

“The Bill for legislation of NAIDP into an Act of Parliament was being reviewed to make it more comprehensive, all encompassing, robust and effective towards achieving sustainable growth and development of the automotive industry in Nigeria within the shortest possible time.

“As we are all aware the automotive development policy brings out components of the new national industrial revolution plan that include the following: Increased flow of investments for the development of the automotive industry in Nigeria; designation of automotive clusters in Lagos/Ogun, Kaduna/Kano and Anambra/Enugu axis for local components development.”

