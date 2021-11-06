Onuora Chibueze Paul popularly known as Honorable Exkid is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Grace Nation group of companies, he is a serial entrepreneur, who hails from Ogbu Umueri, Anambra State.

Within a few years in the business sector, Honourable ExKid, has shown his enterprising spirit which started right from when he was a student at Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra, and was active in politics as one of the representatives of the institution’s Student Union Government.

However, after completing his national diploma, he had redirected his passion to entrepreneurship and successfully opened his first business in 2017.

Today, he is the founder and CEO of two thriving business entities. The Grace Nation Building, his first business venture is focused on marketing and supply of building materials including cement, wood and rods, while Grace Nation Global Entertainment is a record label and a showbiz company that is focused on nurturing music artistes and comedians.

Speaking recently, he gave the rationale for his choice of business, saying: “Grace Nation Global Entertainment Ltd was actualized because of the passion I have for music. Right from when I was a kid, music has always been my thing. Everybody around me knew of my love for music, that was what earned me my nickname, ExKid (in reference to Wizkid) while I was on campus.”

Honourable Exkid further added: “I have always wanted to own a record label, hence, when the time came for me to make a decision about my entrepreneurial direction, it was not difficult for me to show business.”

Presently, Grace Nation Global Entertainment Ltd has gained a foothold with songs by Deity, the label’s leading artiste, making it to DJ’s mix played in clubs and at parties.

Honorable Exkid is happily married with a kid and loves helping people.

For him, philanthropy should also be part of the business philosophy of any profit-oriented company.

The young, vibrant businessman asserted that his passion for entrepreneurship and helping people started since his days on campus when he represented his department in the institution’s students parliament.

As he puts it, “philanthropy is not only by cash donation, there are many other ways an individual and corporate entities can help the needy in the society.”

On the top secrets of his successful businesses, Honorable Exkid shared his nuggets.

He said, “Wisdom in business, You have to know your vices and how to use them. Also have in mind that in business you can’t please everyone. More so, in business when you fail or have a setback you accept the fact that you made mistakes and adapt fast thereby moving on to the next step.

In business you also have to be creative. Running a business in Nigeria has being complicated because here there are so many businesses people venture into which your not the only one.

So you have to make your possible best to get the attention of people to you because the competition is something else. So you have to try and be on the winning side.”

He continued by sharing his best and worse moment as a business man, “My best moment was sometime ago when I got to find out how successful my business was and the satisfactions the customers get so I kept on going.

My worst moments was when I started my business newly, I didn’t strategize to know what comes first or how to run a business I almost ended losing at both ends.”