Leading Electronics Manufacturer, Binatone Industries is offering amazing deals on a wide range of affordable and quality products in the Nigerian electronics market to cater for the various needs of its many customers at Home and in the Kitchen during the forthcoming Black Friday and festive season.

The company’s Managing Director, Mr Prasun Banerjee disclosed that the deals are on offer for select Binatone products nationwide. He further stated that the gesture is because it had always strived to identify trends and answer consumer needs with unique, affordable, and well-designed products.

The products, he said range from Food & Beverage Preparation, like blenders with unbreakable jugs (now including a free stirring stick), juicers and kitchen machine, to Healthy cooking with only a drop of oil in Binatone Air fryers and Stand fans with newly designed air freshener and mosquito repellant features.

“Binatone, founded in the UK in 1958, is consistently delighting customers with high quality, innovative products at affordable prices. To celebrate this occasion.

Binatone is offering innovative products with attractive prices available at all leading Supermarkets and electronic retailers” he explained other new products introduced are its recently launched Air purifier, heavy weight & high power Irons with Binatone’s Magi-cloth (specially designed to absorb the extra heat that would otherwise spoil an expensive, a premium garment steamer for larger items of clothing dress, shirt or suit,) ,cool touch jug kettles and of course, a whole range of other products in the fan, small domestic appliance and power categories.

He explained that apart from innovation, outstanding design, and unbeatable value for money, Binatone has continued to offer our two years warranty to all its customer on every Binatone product.