By Haruna Aliyu

The Kebbi state Peace Corps command has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the bill before him forwarded to by the National assemblies.

Speaking in Birnin Kebbi at the state command office, the state commander Alhaji Abubakar Jibril said that, presidential accent will give the corps the needed legal backing to discharge their official duties as stipulated in the bill which has gotten the nod of both upper and lower chambers in the country.

According to him at a time like this Nigeria needs the Peace Corps to stabile the nation to bring about needed unity and National cohesion.

He added that already peace corps Nigeria had cultivated a mutual and cordial working relationship with other security outfits in the country “our synergy is key to peace building in the country, so we intend to maintain it and properly take it to another level, to really integrate into the society as peace ambassadors we need a speedy accent of the bill, let me appeal to president Muhammadu Buhari to accent to the bill to formally establish the corps”.

Jubril who urged his members to continue with the volunteer services being rendered while awaiting the presidential nod noted that, their selfless services to their motherland will not go unnoticed and unrewarded saying very soon the wait will be over as he is sure the president will do the needful.