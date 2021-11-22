Affordability and Quality continue to be the most important factors for Nigerians and Africans in general when purchasing a vehicle. Only 30% of auto buyers believe the quality condition of used cars put up for sale, according to a global survey. This proportion falls even lower for African car buyers, below 5%.

Unscrupulous automobile dealers have misled many people and forced them to pay a high price for low-quality used cars. This causes many prospective buyers to be cautious when browsing the market, and to wonder if they will be able to find reputable, high-quality foreign used vehicles. Here’s where Betacar comes to the rescue.

African automotive technology company Betacar (www.betacar.ng) is based in Lagos, Nigeria. Since its inception two years ago, the startup has been addressing the issue of car quality and reliability for consumers.

Betacar is frequently referred to as “Africa’s CarMax.” Due to its significant focus on Quality by selling Used vehicles certified with a Warranty, the firm is compared to the #1 USA Used Car retailer, which is unrivaled in the local market.

Betacar.ng’s platform employs cutting-edge technology and a digital-first approach comparable to Carvana, Vroom, and other leading auto e-commerce platforms in the United States and Europe. This has resonated very well with its teeming customers amidst steadily growing sales numbers.

Speaking recently at the company’s “Season of Smiles” Deals event, Mr. Lou Odunuga, founder and CEO of Betacar, shared that Betacar would continue its track record of raising the bar in the Nigerian automotive industry using technology, quality leadership, and superior customer experience to delight car buyers and significantly increase market share.

The tech platform has set priority on ensuring users can always find quality certified cars at the best prices from the comfort of their digital gadgets anywhere they are.

Head of Operations, Betacar, Itua Okhihie further said, “Our omnichannel strategy provides a seamless hybrid platform where customers can begin and complete their car buying journey online on Betacar.ng or can transition to the offline store showroom located in Lekki-Lagos to test drive and complete payment for their selected vehicles – either paying outright or with a Car Financing option.”

“The customer is always at the center of all innovations we develop. Our goal is to become the most preferred destination for quality used cars” he mentioned.

Customers who buy a car during their ongoing “Season of Smiles” Deals period would all receive Free Fuel for 1-month, plus other freebies like free vehicle registration and car accessories. It runs till January 2022. Nigerians can start shopping on www.betacar.ng to access quality Used cars for sale. The platform lists a range of cars at different budgets, making it the ideal option for every buyer.