The Benin University Institute (IUB) has admitted new students into the 2020/2021 academic session, for undergraduate degree programmes.

The event, the maiden matriculation ceremony of the university and international honour and awards for humanitarian works within and outside the shores of Nigeria, was held at Cotonou in Benin Republic.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Albert Gandonou, who was represented at the event, sent his congratulatory messages to the new students and their parents for chosing the university known for great achievements.

Speaking at the event, the English Director of the university, Dr Takon Samuel Ojong, said: “Our motive is to be identified with successful business mogul and industry giant for the sake of career and professional marriage with our students and their career so as to expose them to employable opportunities and also to recognize this individual impact in the society towards nation building, human capital development and economic impact to human lives.

“Our objectives are in two important points, first is to provide students with higher quality education and training in line with employment opportunities in order to promote a harmonious and effective integration of graduates, while secondly to offer further training or postgraduate training to the development of actors working in companies, public services, and non-governmental organizations.”

Prominent business leaders from Nigeria and Cameroun were among the recipients in recognition of their contribution to economic development in their home countries and abroad.

Some of the recipients are Dr (Mrs) Titilope Ejimagwa, Dr Kingsley Azonobi, Dr Oke Akinsewa Abioye, Dr Hyeladi Haruna, Charles Inojie, Dr Nkiruka Duru, Gbenga Ogbeide, Sandrine Nchotu and Jennifer Etito Oyubu.

The Institut Universitaire du Bénin (IUB) has an International English and French Language Center which welcomes Students of all nationalities for the learning of Foreign Languages, English for French speakers and French for Anglophones.