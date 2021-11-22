Billionaire Business mogul, and Chief Executive Officer of Lee Engineering & Construction Company Limited, Dr Leemon Ikpea, Engr. Gregory Ero and Pa Jaiye Ojeikere would be invested as Patron and trustees of Benin Club, respectively, at the 90th anniversary of the club.

President, Benin Club, Pharm. Fred. E. Iboi, disclosed this in Benin City yesterday, while outlining the activities to mark the 90th anniversary of the club.

He said the club, founded in 1931, is now 90 years old and that they considered it their responsibility to celebrate its milestone.

Pharm. Iboi, while enlisting his achievements as the president of the club, said his administration has brought in a lot of innovations which has given it a facelift from the way it used to be.

“As you can see, we have left no stone unturned to deliver on our campaign promises in taking this club to the next level.

“In particular, the complete renovation of the wood bricks and marble upper lounge and bar which is our legacy project, is now completed.

“What you can see in the on-going transformation of the club, leaves no one in doubt of this management commitment to the well-being of our noble club.

“Since the commencement of my administration in January this year 2021, there has been relentless pace of construction activities targeted at taking our club to another level”, he said.

Iboi said that the club under his watch has been transformed into a sporting club due to the new facilities put in place just as he said that it also serves as place where members meet to socialize, discuss businesses.

It’s worth to note that Chief leemon Ikpea is a key investor in oil and gas, Aviation, Real Estate and logistics. He was recently Inducted into the Ambrose Alli University’s Hall of fame among few prominent Nigerians.