The music director, Project Fame Africa and Dean, Hymnodia, Benneth Ogbeiwi and the music Director of J-Clef Chorale, Jude Nwankwo will be joined by other eminent musicians to re-enact the Nativity of our Lord Jesus Christ in an Opera entitled “A Night In Bethlehem.”

The choral concert which comes up on December 5, 2021at the Dome Event Centre, Port Harcourt, Rivers State will feature others that include Banlami Baba-Angelo, a music teacher at the University of Nigeria Nsukka,(UNN) and the Benafa David, Music Director, Green Chamber Chorale, Benafa David Zitu. The Grand Coordinator and Music Director (GCMD) of Chorale De la Magnifique (CDM) Nigeria, Ikechukwu Eseka, will direct the work composed by Nigeria’s first Professor of Music, HRH Igwe Laz Ekwueme who coincidentally groomed the three artists.

Other artistes taking part in the concert are Chidi Maduabuchi of La Reve Chorale and Deputy Coordinator and Music Director (DCMD) of CDM, Port Harcourt; Stella-Maris Orih, Choirmistress of the Lumen Christi Choir of the Catholic Institute of West Africa (CIWA), including participants from the Lagos, Abuja, Asaba, Uyo and Port Harcourt branches of CDM Nigeria.

According to the GCMD, there will be two shows same day: a matinee and the command performance.

“A Night In Bethlehem, aside its musical, religious and historical content, touches on some family issues. It depicts the character of women, who take advantage of their husbands’ weaknesses. Simon, a forgetful husband of a money-conscious hotelier, is dealt with by his domineering wife, who goes to the extent of giving out his (Simon) room to customers,” remarked Eseka.

He said, “Though the opera had been staged in Lagos and other places, years back, by the Laz Ekwueme Chorale, it always comes out evergreen, humorous, entertaining and captivating.”

Eseka, who schooled at the famous King’s College Lagos, is an Entertainment Lawyer, choral musician, composer, orchestra conductor and publisher among others. As one of Nigeria’s finest choral music directors with over 30 years’ experience, he was trained by the late Steve Rhodes, Prof. Laz Ekwueme, Oludaisi David Aina, Emeka Nwokedi of City Chorale.

He brings to the fore his core competencies in all genres of music – classical, jazz, hip hop, highlife, hymns, traditional.