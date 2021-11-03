By Chinonso Alozie

The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Paul Emeziem, on Wednesday insisted that his Deputy, Amarachi Iwuayanwu has been sacked.

Vanguard gathered in Owerri, from the office of the Speaker, that he was disturbed that even after the impeachment his Deputy loyalists in the State House of Assembly claimed he was not removed at last Tuesday’s plenary session.

However, this claim has angered the Speaker, Emeziem, who said Imo people were in jubilation hearing that his Deputy was sacked.

Justifying the removal of his Deputy, the Speaker said: “Iwuanyanwu was on the floor of the House (Tuesday, 2nd November 2021) removed from his position following the resolutions reached and signed by eighteen out of the 27 members of the House.

“The Speaker, as the chief servant of the House, as required by ethics and laws guiding the state Assembly, only made the pronouncement after acknowledging that the resolution received the endorsement of the far majority of the House members.

“Imolites already know who is who and can testify that the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem, being a transparent, diligent and credible personality, can never indulge in any form of blackmail, backbiting or campaign of calumny against even his enemies.

“We wish to state categorically that even though the removal of Hon. Iwuanyanwu had received widespread jubilation from well-meaning Imolites and beyond, it was never a personal decision of the Speaker. To the best of our knowledge, the Speaker was bound by the law to respect the decision of the majority of the House which he presides over.”

It should be recalled the Deputy Speaker, was removed by a resolution signed by 18 out 27 members and was submitted at the floor of the House by the member representing Orsu State Constituency, Ekene Nnodumele.

Vanguard News Nigeria