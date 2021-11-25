Nigerian clothing brand BanOpal, known for clothing global brands across Africa recently made quality branded polos and t-shirts with functional taglines for the launch of Nestlé pure life sparkling water in Nigeria.

In a bid to have Nigerians gain access to safe water, Nestlé Nigeria in Lagos on Friday, 5th of November introduced the first Nigeria plain sparkling water; Nestlé Pure Life Sparkling Water, sourced and produced in Nigeria.

The Managing Director and CEO of Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Mr.Wassim Elhusseini spoke on the entry of the newly introduced variant into the Nigerian market;

“The sparkling water segment in Nigeria is a gap no local brand has been in a position to fill until now. This product comes to join Nestlé Pure Life Premium Water and Nestlé Pure Life Protect fortified with Zinc as healthy hydration alternatives for consumers.”

The BanOpal brand is proud to have been a part of this successful launch, the founder and CEO of BanOpal Clothing, Samson Opaleye congratulates and commend the Nestle Nigeria team for the great work that has been done over the months resulting to a commendable launch of a product which is highly needed in Africa. Everyone deserves safe water, thanks to Nestle Nigeria.

The clothing brand- BanOpal has been in the Nigerian fashion industry for over 7 years, focusing on both retail and corporate fashion items, however the BanOpal has been known to be the go-to clothing line for branded merchandise with reputable clientele like Arla Dano Nigeria, IITA, PureChem, Perfetti Nigeria, Lurpak Nigeria amongst many more, the clothing line designed and produced all LG customer service branded outfit across all the stores in West Africa. While the retail arm of the business is largely built around the ecommerce store banopal.com and a fraction of the proceeds is given back to the society for empowering widows.

The fashion line clothed some brands during the recently concluded popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Your Eyes’ edition, the clothing line was commended for designing and producing beautiful merchandise for brands like Lurpak Nigeria, Arla Dano Nigeria and YOUID for all their Big Brother Tasks. The founder and creative director of BanOpal, Samson Opaleye’s vision is to ensure that the clothing line is the most sort after and positioned to clothe global brands across Africa.