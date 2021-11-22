By Olayinka Latona

BANKER turned gospel artist, Chissom Jennifer Nwobodo has finally dropped the much anticipated debut video, ‘Shout for Joy’.

The video which was produced by Emgenius Records and directed by Prolifik films was dropped on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Nwobodo, professionally known as Chissom Anthony is a songwriter and she is enthusiastic about delivering good music.

In her words: “In the presence of God there is fullness of joy, with this new video, viewers and listeners will experience God’s presence and anointing.

“The song with the excellent ambience of the video precipitates a true ethereal consciousness rooted in the one and only true God which spurs the listener with cravings for more spiritual experience.

“Shout for Joy” has been a tremendous blessing to people since it was released. And now, I am so excited that the video of this soul stirring and exciting track is out.

“The song precipitates atmosphere of joy mingled with hope whenever it is played.

“The message in the musical video brings peace, calm and total reliance on God no matter the challenges. Shout for Joy’ aims to make people have total faith in God,” the artist said.

Chissom Anthony is a well known gospel singer whose name is becoming a household name in gospel music arena. Since she began her ministry as a gospel artist, her story has been one of ever increasing glory and grace.

She hails from Anambra State in Orumba North Local Government Area. She graduated ìn Accounting from the prestigious Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka and has worked in some Nigerian banks before her call into gospel music ministry.

The ex-banker turned gospel minister has written songs with great lyrical content and has blessed lives with lovely tunes that could have only come from Heaven.

She is happily married and blessed with wonderful kids.

“Shout for Joy” will echo everywhere this week following the release of this excellent video.