By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Police Command  has confirmed the release of 10  of the 13 abducted workers  of the Zaria Local Government Council in Kaduna State.


The PPRO,ASP Mohammed Jalige, said  on Sunday that the LG  staff regained freedom on Saturday.
Jalige said police operatives have intensified efforts to get the remaining 3 LG workers,released. 

A relation of one of the freed LG worker,alleged that N40 million was paid as ransom  before the bandits released  the 10 LG workers. 

He said the kidnappers promised to release the remaining 3 if 3 motorcycles are made available to them.

“They are  yet to meet  their families because they are in  hospital receiving treatment, ” he said.

Journalists were told that the Local Government council is preparing to provide the 3 motorcycles so that the remaining 3 LG staff  ,would be released. 

It could be recalled that the LG workers who went in a bus to commiserate with a colleague, were misled to the kidnappers den by a bandit collaborator in a Kaduna forest.

