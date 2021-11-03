By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Wednesday attacked Nuku village in Kaima local government of Kwara state, abducted two minors of the same family and left the head of the family and one other person with serious machete wounds.

The abducted two girls were later released after the bandits have had carnal knowledge of the minors.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Kwara State Command Babawale Zaid Afolabi in a release made available to newsmen in Ilorin on Wednesday.

According to the statement, “In the early hours of Wednesday yet to be identified gunmen invaded Alhaji Hassan Yunusa’a settlement located at Nuku village in Kaima local government area.

“Our checks revealed that the assailants were actually looking for money. But they ransacked the whole place and could not find anything”

Babawale stated further that the attackers later left Alhaji Yunusa and Woru Yunusa with multiple machete wounds and went away with two girls whom they released a few hours later after they had had canal knowledge of the innocent girls.

“As at the time of filing in this report, the two victims are receiving medical treatment at Woro general hospital while series of medical tests are being carried out on the two minors that were raped by the abductors.

“In the meantime, efforts are ongoing by security operatives to apprehend the assailants while further investigations are on,” the statement said.

