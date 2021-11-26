Kaduna State Government has ordered immediate restoration of telecommunication service in areas where the facility was earlier suspended for security reasons.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said this while addressing newsmen in Kaduna.

He said, the State Government had contacted relevant federal agencies to effect the immediate restoration of the services.

He recalled that in October 2021 security agencies had requested the shutdown as part of the measures to address the problem of banditry and related crimes.

“The security agencies have notified he government that telecom services can now be restored.

“The initial shutdown, along with other measures, had helped the security agencies to achieve some results“, Aruwan said

He said it was unfortunate that the measure, had its negative impact on the legitimate activities of citizens and businesses.

He assured residents that the restoration of full services in the affected area would be full achieved in few days.

While commending the sacrifices made by residents during the temporary shutdown he expressed regrets for inconveniences caused the affected areas.

The Commissioner, however, said other measures, on security measures aimed at combating crimes in the affected areas remained in force.

“These include; prohibition of movement of motorcycle, the ban on weekly market ,transportation of cattle and sales of cattle across the state “, he said (NAN)