Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Disturbed by the growing insecurity in Katsina state, President Muhammadu Buhari’s kinsmen on Monday sought the assistance of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC to turn the tide against criminal elements.

Members of the Katsina state Elders Forum on Monday in Abuja when they paid a courtesy call on the Commandant General of the Corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi.

Chairman of the Katsina Elders Forum, Alhaji Amadu Maradin who was represented by Sen. Abba Ali said the group was concerned about the security architecture of the state, hence the reason for the visit.

He charged the CG to ensure peace is restored in all troubled areas of the country.

The Forum’s Secretary, Alhaji Aliyu Sani said that collaborating with the Corps to acquire more Civil defenders in the state was of priority to the group.

“We are pleading with you to help in deploying those whose forecast system is to identify key areas,” he said.

He requested for more personnel in banditry-ravaged local government areas of the state, as well as Agro Rangers to protect the farmlands.

The Galadiman Katsina, Justice Saddik Mahuta, on his part, said the state government was set to recruit about 3,000 vigilance group members to complement efforts of the NSCDC.

“We are up and doing in complementing the activities of security agencies in the state. We urge you to provide logistics for your personnel in the state,” he said.

Responding, the NSCDC boss said he had taken into consideration the requests of the forum.

“Your coming is significant. Agro Rangers is a specialized unit that has the function of giving security and protection to farmers and other Agro-allied areas. We have posted already to some areas to boost farming and we will do more.

“We have gotten approval to recruit more personnel after the budget is passed next year. They will be trained and posted to states as the civil defence is doing its best to ensure the successful end to this crisis,” he said.

Audi stated that there was a need for Nigerians to come together to attack insecurity.

“I think we are getting there because behind every crisis in the world is injustice so we have to strive for justice. But once you want to do justice to all, some that are used to feasting on injustice will begin to fight back,” he said.

According to the CG, the Corps has been able to reduce incidences of kidnapping in some areas through the deployment of its female squad who were recently trained and posted to different commands.

“I had to rejig the rapid response team who respond to distress calls and established a female squad to guide schools in risk areas,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria