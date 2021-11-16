Queen Toluwalope Olarewaju, a 23year old model and graduate of Marketing from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) has been announced by The Beauty of Africa International Pageant, Baip, as Nigeria’s representative at the scheduled Miss Tourism International World Finals 2021.

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic restricting travels into Malaysia where the event is annually held, the organisers announced that the 24th edition of the global pageant will once again be staged virtually on 18th December, 2021.

Toluwalope emerged 2nd runner-up at the Baip 2021 Nigeria Finals held in Bayelsa state which qualifies her to represent Nigeria. She will be competing with other beauties from all over the world for the prestigious crown. The winner will succeed Miss Tourism International 2020 Carol Vinharski from Brazil, who was also crowned virtually at the start of the year.

Born into a family of 6, Toluwalope hails from Osun State, a South-west region of Nigeria. She is a serial entrepreneur and advocate for early childhood care and education.

In a press release signed by the president of Baip, Mr Daniel Opuene, the model was selected as the ” best candidate to promote global awareness in areas such as culture, tourism, historical heritage, preservation of the environment and world peace among others”.

Toluwalope is also calling on Nigerians for financial support in any capacity and help her dream of becoming the first Nigerian and delegate from west Africa to ever win the prestigious title.