By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi state leader of retirees pressure group Alhaji Babangi Garba Gwandu has appealed to Kebbi state government under the leadership of Senator Atiku Bagudu to use part of the bail out to settle debts of gratuities.

Gwandu who made the appeal at his residence in Birnin Kebbi said that, there is no best time than now to pay gratuities ” our retirees are caught in between, banditry and kidnappings and high anxiety in waiting for gratuities payments from the other side, so to avoid being crushed by the current situation in the country the soccour is for the state government to settle debts owed retirees he said.

He explained that, retirees are aged weak and tired therefore resorted to appeals and prayer for God to touch the heart of kebbi governor to come to the rescue of dying retirees, he added some were paid certain percentages which are 2016 and 2017 while those from 2018 to date none has received a kobo.

Gwandu who define gratuities as monies giving to retiree to start a new life decried low pension as some retirees still receives 4000 and 2000 which is meant to feed and shave as the meaning of pension.

He added that, the state government is at liberty to use part of the bail out for infrastructure and the other part to settle debts of gratuities, “we will not do anything to derail the existing peace in Kebbi but we will continue to pray as that remains our only option giving the situation.

It will be recall that, president Muhammadu has approved yet another bail out for the 36 states to settle liabilities which each state is expected to get 18bn to be paid in trenches, its against this background that retirees put forward their appeal to kebbi state government.