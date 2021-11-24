By Haruna Aliyu

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved over N 3.219 billion for the construction of access roads and drainages.

This is in line with the people oriented projects of the incumbent administration to bring succour to communities in urban and rural areas of the state,

The invaluable gesture is in order to fast track socio economic development of the state.

The roads project are at Bayan Oando and Tipper Garrage areas of Birnin Kebbi at the cost of One Billion, Five Hundred and Thirty One million,One Hundred and Fifteen Thousand Naira .

Other roads construction approved by the governor include that of Unguwan Zabarmawa Area of Birnin Kebbi at the cost of One Billion, One Hundred and Forty Six Million, Six Hundred and Ninety Thousand Naira and another one at Behind Old CID Office, Malluwa and Rafin Atiku Areas at the cost of Five Hundred and Forty Million, Nine Hundred and Twenty Three Thousand Naira.

The scope of work include: Site clearance ,earth work, provision of sub-base,prime coat and asphalt, construction of culverts and drainages, stone pitching work, as well as the payment of compensation.

It is pertinent to state that these areas are annually flooded and not motorable during rainy season.

The commendable gesture’ of governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in providing access roads and drainages to the affected areas would ameliorate the difficulties being faced by people in those communities .