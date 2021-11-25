By Bose Adelaja

Provost Marshal, Theatre Arts & Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), on Thursday, said the late comic actor, Alhaji Babatunde Omidina popularly known as ‘Baba Suwe’ was never in the possession of substances suspected to be cocaine by the officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) before Baba Suwe was picked up at the International wing of the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos, in 2011.

The Provost Marshal, Theatre Arts & Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Alhaji Olayiwola Alimi disclosed this on Thursday, shortly after an Islamic prayer session organised as part of the burial ceremony in honour of the deceased.

The ceremony took place at Baba Suwe’s house in Ewu-Elepe, Ikorodu, Lagos.

