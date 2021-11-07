By Olayinka Latona

HEALTH experts have advised Nigerians to adopt healthy lifestyles so as to prevent diseases and to live better and longer.

The experts gave the advice at the occasion of the 6th Ayurveda Day celebration organised by African Consumer Care Limited in conjunction with the office of High Commission of India in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Business Head for Dabur’s Sub Sahara African Business, Mr. Sanjay Kashyap said nutrition plays a central role in Ayurvedic living. Ayurveda places special emphasis on “Ahara” (diet) and “Anna” (food) as a means to good life, health and wellness.

He said his organisation has been in the vanguard of educating Nigerians on the importance of healthy habit and its gains for healthy living.

Kashyap also revealed that the growing belief in longer lasting effect of herbs, without side effects and ability to provide solution to health problems has been gaining consumer acceptance.

In his response, Head of Chancery & Second Secretary (Political, Commerce & Information), Shri Rachit Rawat is of the opinion that Ayurveda Day is set aside in India to promote a sense of awareness about Ayurvedic principles of healing sicknesses in society.

On the theme of the celebration: ‘Ayurveda for Poshan’ (Ayurveda for nutrition), the diplomat noted that India and Nigeria are large countries in their respective continents and consequently have huge responsibility taking care of the health needs of the people especially the younger population by ensuring that they get the right food and nutrition for healthy living which is part of what Ayurveda is promoting.

In his presentation, Lead Nutrition Consultant/Founder – Eat Right Nigeria, Michael S. Kayode advised Nigerians on the need to work towards achieving a healthy living.

Kayode said good health was a fundamental human right and a key indicator of sustainable development which every Nigerian deserved.

The nutritionist also advised Nigerians against neglecting their health needs, saying it could result in preventable health challenges.

In his words: “The Asian countries embrace natural foods, their spices and the condiments are very healthy and good for human consumption. Likewise in Nigeria, we have these natural foods, spices but we are gradually loosing them to modernisation.”

“We must eat natural foods that we have and do away with packaged, processed foods that are now taking a larger chunk of our food.”

Also lending her voice, Founder and Executive Director at VeggieVictory, Bola Adeyanju said: “Actually, what makes a human being is the type of food he or she eats. Nature has provided everything we need. It’s just that we have to use same with common sense. We push the blame to our economy, but I don’t think it’s the economy that is preventing us from eating right. The problem is that we are not making it a choice to eat what we should eat,” she said.