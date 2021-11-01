Ayu, Arapaja, others are proof PDP value democracy, South-West celebrates

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West Zone, has congratulated the new National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, his Deputy (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, and all the newly-elected National Working Committee, NWC, noting that the nature of their emergence shows that PDP value democracy.

The Party gave the congratulatory message in a statement by Chief Rahman Owokoniran, the South-West Region General Secretary.

According to the party, “We cannot ask for a better leader than Ayu, and a better team at this time that 2023 is around the corner.

“Most importantly is the manner of their emergence, which was largely by consensus.

“Leading by example, and displaying how ready the party is for the coming elections, the convention was free of rancor.”

Owokoniran also celebrated all the various PDP planning committees and the great support and unity of PDP members across the nation.

The Party scribe added that “The successful process of the national convention is also proof that PDP is ready to take over come 2023.

“Moreover, the victory of Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja as Deputy National Chairman, South; Setonji Kosheodo as Deputy National Secretary and Debo Ologunagba as National Publicity Secretary, all from the South-West is a huge plus to our democratic process.”

Owokoniran also used the opportunity to appreciate Governor Seyi Makinde for his “support and the love and good work he is doing for his people.

“You make us proud for playing your role so perfectly in the just-concluded convention. The stage is now set and there is no stopping PDP.

“We, once again, expressed our pride in Governor Makinde in being a model for youth, showing that youths can still lead this country.

“This is what PDP is about — the peoples welfare.”

Vanguard News Nigeria