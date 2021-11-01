Abuja will experience a weekend of fun and glamour this weekend when popular comedians, musicians join other celebrities to grace the Abuja edition of comedian Whale Mouth’s Cap-It-All show.

Slated to hold on Sunday at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, the event which promises to be rib-cracking and fun-filled will feature A-list comedians like AY, Seyilaw, Kennyblaq and Acapella.

READ ALSO:Samzuga Business Empire bags Nigeria Energy Awards 2021

Other hilarious acts expected to entertain guests include Efe Warri Boy, Omni Aho, Phronesis, Princewill, Forever, Chuks D General, MC Bob, MC Shortcut, Mr Steve, Koboko Master and Loud Voice.

In a press statement issued recently, the host of the show, Kevin Usiaphe, popularly known as Whale Mouth, explained the rationale behind the event and its expectations.

“I can tell you for sure that the show is going to be lit, full of glamour and leaving a lot of stories on the lips of people afterwards. I see it as another opportunity to unravel my talent to the world, while also giving the fans a value for their money. My team and I have been trying to mobilise all the support we can get from all quarters and I can tell you for free that the show is going to be sold out,” he said.

White Gorrilaz Media partners with an entertainment company based in Qatar, Oryx Entertainment, to organise Whale Mouth in Cap-It-All.

Supporting brands for the event include Nedcom Oaks, Cubana Group, Treepz, Hustle and Bustle, House of Lunettes, Top Rank Hotel, Nevada Bridge TV. It’s the Picnic, P.O.P Masters, Safe House and Jasmon Diamond Group.